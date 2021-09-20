Patrick Mahomes told Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Don’t let one fumble define you

Getty Images

The Chiefs appeared to be cruising toward a game-winning field goal late on Sunday night in Baltimore. Then Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled, the Chiefs never got the ball back, and the Ravens won.

It would be easy to put that loss on Edwards-Helaire, but Patrick Mahomes said after the game that he talked to Edwards-Helaire and told him he can’t let that play be what everyone remembers of him this season.

“We’ll need him the whole season. Don’t let one play define you. It’s a long season,” Mahomes said. “If we want to be great, have a chance to try to make another run at this thing, he’s going to be an important part of it.”

Even before the fumble, Edwards-Helaire had not been playing particularly well; he finished the game with just 46 yards on 13 carries. The Chiefs decided to put the ball in his hands at the biggest moment of the game, and they regretted it. But Mahomes sounds like he trusts Edwards-Helaire to bounce back better.