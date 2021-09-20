Raiders sign Kyle Sloter to practice squad

Getty Images

The Raiders have some injury concerns about Derek Carr and that likely contributed their decision to add a quarterback to the practice squad on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed Kyle Sloter. They also confirmed that they have released cornerback Nevin Lawson after his two-game suspension came to an end.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said on Monday that Carr had an MRI after hurting his ankle in Sunday’s win over the Steelers and that the quarterback is questionable to face the Dolphins in Week Three. With Marcus Mariota on injured reserve, Nathan Peterman is the only backup option available on the active roster in Las Vegas.

Sloter spent some time on the Raiders roster this offseason, but he was released in April. He’s also spent time with the Broncos, Vikings, Cardinals, Lions, and Bears, but has never played in a regular season game.