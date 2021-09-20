Report: Andy Dalton suffered bone bruise in knee

USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have clarified that Andy Dalton remains the team’s starting quarterback when he’s healthy. But he may not be healthy enough to play in Week Three.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, an MRI has confirmed that Dalton suffered a bone bruise in his knee. But to this point, no determination has been made about his status for the upcoming game against the Browns.

As Rapoport noted, Dalton’s injury can cause players to miss time, which means rookie Justin Fields could make his first start against Cleveland this week.

Fields played the majority of Sunday’s victory over the Bengals, going 6-of-13 passing for 60 yards with an interception. He also had 31 yards on 10 carries, got sacked twice, and fumbled — though the Bears recovered it.

Dalton was 9-of-11 passing for 56 yards with a touchdown on Sunday, also rushing twice for 25 yards.