Report: Carson Wentz dealing with injuries to both ankles

Quarterback Carson Wentz had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Rams after his right ankle got rolled up on when defensive tackle Aaron Donald hit him in the fourth quarter.

But apparently, Wentz is dealing with another issue.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Wentz suffered sprains to both ankles and is undergoing further testing on Monday to determine the severity of both injuries.

The quarterback said after Sunday’s game that he didn’t think his ankle was broken. Wentz added that he’d look to do everything possible to be available for next week’s game against the Titans.

Backup Jacob Eason played the last two drives on Sunday in Wentz’s absence, throwing an interception to cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Wentz missed a few weeks of training camp when he had surgery on his left foot. And then he missed a few days of practice while on the COVID-19 list for being a close contact of someone who had tested positive.

But Wentz was able to start in Week One and Week Two. Through two games, he’s completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 498 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He’s also been sacked six times.