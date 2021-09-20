Report: Odell Beckham Jr. has a good chance to play in Week Three

Getty Images

The Browns may be without receiver Jarvis Landry for a bit as he deals with an MCL sprain. But there’s another receiver who could soften the blow of that loss.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Odell Beckham Jr. has a good chance to make his season debut against the Bears in Week Three — provided there’s no setback during the week.

Beckham tore his ACL in Week Seven last year. Per Cabot, the Browns were confident Beckham would be able to play Week One against the Chiefs, but Beckham didn’t feel up to it at the time. Then last week, head coach Kevin Stefanski opted to rule Beckham out on Wednesday rather than let Beckham’s status be unclear until gameday.

On Monday, Stefanski told reporters in his press conference that Beckham and Landry’s statuses will be evaluated independently of one another. The head coach added he’ll likely have an update on Beckham on Wednesday.

“We’ll continue to bring him along and see when he’s ready to go,” Stefanski said.

In seven games last year, Beckham had 23 receptions for 319 yards with three touchdowns.