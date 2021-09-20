Report: T.J. Watt has a chance to play this week

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left Sunday’s loss to the Raiders with a groin injury and didn’t return, but early word was that he avoided a major injury.

Nothing has changed on that front and that could clear the path for Watt to be in the lineup against the Bengals in Week Three. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Watt has a chance to play this weekend.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to the media on Tuesday and the first injury report of the week will be out on Wednesday. Both will be opportunities to get more of an idea about Watt’s chances of facing Cincinnati.

Watt had four tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble before getting hurt on Sunday.