Report: Tests revealed no major issues to Tua Tagovailoa’s ribs

There’s some relatively good news for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left Sunday’s loss to the Bills with a rib injury.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, further tests on Monday morning did not reveal any major issues for the quarterback. As was the case on Sunday, Tagovailoa’s X-rays were negative, so he’s suffering from bruised ribs. His availability for Miami’s Week Three matchup with Las Vegas will be determined by Tagovailoa’s pain tolerance and functionality.

Tagovailoa exited on Sunday after he was hit hard by Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa on the Dolphins’ second possession. Tagovailoa was 1-of-4 passing for 13 yards and was sacked twice in just nine snaps.

Jacoby Brissett came on in relief and finished 24-of-40 passing for 169 yards with an interception. He was also sacked four times in the 35-0 loss.