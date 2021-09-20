Report: Tests revealed no major issues to Tua Tagovailoa’s ribs

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 20, 2021, 11:25 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
There’s some relatively good news for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left Sunday’s loss to the Bills with a rib injury.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, further tests on Monday morning did not reveal any major issues for the quarterback. As was the case on Sunday, Tagovailoa’s X-rays were negative, so he’s suffering from bruised ribs. His availability for Miami’s Week Three matchup with Las Vegas will be determined by Tagovailoa’s pain tolerance and functionality.

Tagovailoa exited on Sunday after he was hit hard by Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa on the Dolphins’ second possession. Tagovailoa was 1-of-4 passing for 13 yards and was sacked twice in just nine snaps.

Jacoby Brissett came on in relief and finished 24-of-40 passing for 169 yards with an interception. He was also sacked four times in the 35-0 loss.

10 responses to “Report: Tests revealed no major issues to Tua Tagovailoa’s ribs

  1. He reminds me of the kid from West Virginia who was knocked out from Pittsburgh and he never played again

    Should of taken Herbert

    Ross has to look at Grier and have a sit down with

    Seems like they are wasting all those picks they had – -what a waste……

  3. Tua could not even walk to the side lines and only had bruised ribs. He was injured in college and injured in the NFL. He is too delicate to play in the NFL.

  4. Being a Miami fan since the mid-80’s I can make one assumption based on the teams early performances, this season is not what we hoped it would be (again), and no playoffs once again (again^2).

  6. Usually I have to take a step back and realize how little we know as a community of fans in relation to the paid professionals (eh, and “professionals”)…

    But it sure looks like the history books will be written to say we the community nailed this to the wall and the dolphins played themselves.

  8. Grier has to go! And now is the time to do it! Miami has a roster with special players on defense,we have several picks that can get us over the top without bringing in Watson! There has to be GMs that would love to have the Miami job. Especially since going into next year Miami is in great shape with the cap. If we keep Grier in the desperate situation he’s currently in after blowing it with the Tua pick,and failing to get offensive linemen,he’ll waste those picks trying to save himself. If we keep Grier,he’ll set this franchise back 3 years. It would be nice to have Watson,but nobody believes a QB is going to make Miami competitive after watching that game yesterday. We’ve got at least three offensive linemen that can’t play,and they are starting. We’ve got the picks and money to fix it. But if we blow those picks on Watson,we’ll just watch him getting injured by week three like Tua. And more than just Grier,Miami has to get an offensive line coach that can evaluate talent so we don’t keep drafting tackles and end up hoping they can play guard.

  9. Wasn’t he carted off?!?!? lol Reminds me of when they took D Wade off the floor in a wheel chair because his shoulder was hurt.

