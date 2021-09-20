Report: Tyrod Taylor could miss four weeks with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Texans head coach David Culley said on Monday that quarterback Tyrod Taylor is day-to-day with a hamstring injury, but the timeline for his return is reportedly considerably longer.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that Taylor could miss four weeks as a result of the injury. The Texans are set to face the Panthers at home on Thursday and then have a road game with the Bills, a home game against the Patriots, and a trip to Indianapolis.

A four-week timeline would also make Taylor a candidate for injured reserve as he’d be able to return after missing at least three games.

Culley said that the team will not activate Deshaun Watson this week, which leaves third-round pick Davis Mills in line to start against Carolina. Jeff Driskel is on the practice squad and will likely be elevated to serve as Mills’ backup.