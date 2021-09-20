Sam Darnold: It’s a good feeling to be 2-0

Getty Images

Sam Darnold experienced a few winning streaks while he was with the Jets, but none of them amounted to much.

The Jets won two straight his rookie year to even their record at 3-3, but lost nine of their last 10 games to finish 4-12. A three-game winning streak in 2019 came after they opened the season with a 1-7 record and last year’s two-game winning streak came after the Jets lost their first 13 games of the season, but he didn’t wait so long to put together multiple wins with the Panthers.

Sunday’s 26-7 drubbing of the Saints moved Carolina to 2-0 on the season and it featured Darnold looking in firm command of the offense. He went 26-of-38 for 305 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception that head coach Matt Rhule lamented while adding that Darnold made “big throws in crucial downs.”

The quarterback said he’s not going to let the early taste of success change anything about his approach in the weeks to come.

“I’m just going to continue to do my job,” Darnold said. “That’s all I am worried about. I have always had a lot of confidence; that’s never going to change, just finding completions and continuing to move the ball down the field. It’s a good feeling.”

The Panthers will go on the road for the first time on Thursday night to face the Texans and another strong performance from Darnold will continue to make their decision to trade for him look like a wise move.