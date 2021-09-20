Texans lose Nico Collins for 3-4 weeks

Getty Images

The Texans are poised to be very shorthanded on offense.

Starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor is Houston’s most significant injury heading into Thursday night’s game against Carolina, but wide receiver Nico Collins was also hurt on Sunday.

Collins will miss three or four weeks because of a shoulder injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A third-round rookie, Collins started on Sunday against the Browns and had a 32-yard catch on the Texans’ first offensive play. But he was then hurt on his second play and never returned to the game.