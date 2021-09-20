Tyrod Taylor would not have practiced on Monday

Getty Images

Texans head coach David Culley called quarterback Tyrod Taylor day-to-day with his hamstring injury on Monday.

With Houston taking on Carolina on Thursday, the Texans had to release an injury report for the first day of the week. With the report being an estimate, Taylor would not have practiced on Monday.

Taylor was one of several players on the injury report. Receiver Danny Amendola (thigh), receiver Nico Collins (shoulder), and defensive back Terrance Mitchell (concussion) also would not have practiced.

But the news was better for defensive back Justin Reid (knee) and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) who would have both been limited.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (not injury related) remains a non-participant in practice.