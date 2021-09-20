Urban Meyer: Laviska Shenault should be able to play against Arizona in Week Three

Getty Images

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer had some good news and bad news on the team’s injury front on Monday, following the Week Two loss to Denver.

Meyer told reporters in his press conference that receiver Laviska Shenault (shoulder) should be able to play this week. Cornerback C.J. Henderson‘s status is to be determined as he has a mild groin injury. Cornerback Tre Herndon should be back to practice this week with his MCL injury that’s kept him out for the first two weeks.

Shenault caught seven passes for 50 yards in Week One but made two receptions for -3 yards on Sunday. Henderson was in for only 43 percent of Jacksonville’s defensive snaps after playing all of them against Houston.

But the news was not as good on tight end James O'Shaughnessy, as he’ll be out for a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain.

O’Shaughnessy has started both games this season for Jacksonville at tight end. He caught six passes for 48 yards in the season opener and caught one pass for 24 yards on Sunday before exiting the game.