49ers signing Jacques Patrick off Bengals practice squad

With more injury concerns, the 49ers poaching a running back from another team.

According to multiple reports, San Francisco is signing Jacques Patrick off of Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Patrick went undrafted in 2019 and ended up signing with the XFL, playing for the Tampa Bay Vipers. He was on the Bengals’ practice squad in 2020 but never appeared in a game.

Then in the 2021 preseason, Patrick rushed for 156 yards with a touchdown, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He also caught three passes for 23 yards.

The 49ers needed Patrick because they won’t have running back JaMycal Hasty for a while due to an ankle injury. Rookie Elijah Mitchell is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury and Trey Sermon is in the concussion protocol.

San Francisco already lost starter Raheem Mostert to season-ending knee surgery.