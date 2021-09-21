Aaron Jones recovered pendant with father’s ashes

Getty Images

There’s good news out of Green Bay for running back Aaron Jones.

The running back has recovered the lost necklace that had a pendant filled with his father’s ashes. One of the Packers’ trainers found it well after the game had ended.

“[He] found it, so we’re perfect,” Jones told 97.3 The Game, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “Thank you to him. He was out there until 1:45 [a.m. CT]. It shows how much they care about us.”

Jones had a memorable night for his first game at Lambeau Field following his father’s death due to complications from COVID-19 in April. He accounted for 115 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns — three receiving, one rushing — in Green Bay’s 35-17 victory.

Jones had said following the game on Monday night that he believed the necklace had come off during his second touchdown. Now, he has it back after a fitting tribute to his father.