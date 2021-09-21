Aaron Rodgers complains about those who criticized his lackluster Week One effort

September 21, 2021
The guy who reportedly wanted his team’s G.M. to be fired apparently wants some media members to lose their jobs, too.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who seems to be using his weekly visits with Pat McAfee for a Festivus-style airing of grievances, sounded off on Tuesday about those who dared to question whether his off-field drama or sideline demeanor may have contributed to his team’s jarring 38-3 season-opening loss to the Saints.

“It’s absolute horseshit to give a platform to people who have no idea what they’re talking about as far as my mental state and, you know, my focus, my work habits. People that have not been around me, that are not in my life, I don’t have communication with them, are not in the locker room,” Rodgers told McAfee and former teammate A.J. Hawk. “That’s just chickenshit. It’s so ridiculous that people get a platform to do this, and it’s the same type of people.”

If Rodgers has a problem with those who criticized him based on Week One — and he clearly does — Rodgers has a problem with many people. The criticism was widespread, culminating in a Sunday open-reason roundtable on CBS, with everyone piling on and Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher making the most pointed comments.

Burleson accused Rodgers of “making it about himself” and that “his disposition was bad on the sideline” in Week One. Cowher said Rodgers “looks very selfish, he almost looks aloof.” Cowher then said it looked like Rodgers didn’t care.

“Show me you care,” Cowher said. “Show me it’s important to you. That the team is more important than you are. And right now I have not seen that.”

Rodgers, who definitely cares about the criticism (even though he shouldn’t), nevertheless seems to think the criticism is coming from a more narrow group of media members.

“What’s crazy to me is to let one storyline, by a person who has no contact with me, zero relationship, that becomes some sort of narrative that’s out there, that now I somehow don’t care about ball because of my Zen attitude during the offseason,” Rodgers told McAfee and Hawk, via USA Today.

The storyline was hardly crafted by any one person. Many have questioned whether his “Zen attitude” (some would describe it differently, and have) impacted the team in Week One. He skipped all of the offseason program. He didn’t work out with his receivers at all after the NFC Championship loss to Tampa Bay. He claims that he entered the last weekend before reporting for training camp with retirement a 50-50 possibility. Then, he stood before reporters and aired out dirty laundry — to the delight of those in the media who had their reports regarding the dysfunction confirmed and vindicated. Finally, in a sit-down with Erin Andrews of Fox Sports that aired hours before the blowout loss to the Saints, Rodgers again gave clear and obvious credence to his desire to be traded and his temptation to retire.

This isn’t some hot take or fringe opinion crafted in hyperbolic fashion for attention. (By the way, Rodgers’s comments about the metrics and measurements and motivations for modern media operations are flat out incorrect.) The criticism of Rodgers flowed naturally from his team’s performance in the first real game after months of dysfunction that he either deliberately wanted or consciously allowed to exist once it became the biggest story in sports.

  2. I suppose we shouldn’t speak about Rodgers’ positive achievements either, huh, so we’re being fair? LOL.

  5. Poor Aaron. He thinks this is bad? Lose a few more games and see how they treat you. Things will get very interesting.

  6. This guy. Good grief. Thank goodness Norm Macdonald didn’t decide to pick on him. Rogers would have been sulking in a corner, shaking, and sucking his thumb. For goodness sake, he should get on the phone with Simone Biles to get a lesson on how to respond to criticism of his work with class and dignity.

  7. Rodgers shouldn’t be expected to take winning any more seriously than the Packers front office does. He’s right to be frustrated. And he specifically spoke to his mental state and work habits, he has the right to defend himself there.

  9. On one note we know A-Rod is great but on another note it’s the Lions who ain’t been relevant on defense like ever!

  10. Can’t stand Aaron Rodgers. Entitled diva who thinks way more of himself than he should. He’s a turd, can’t wait for him to retire.

  12. Prickly much Rodgers? Goes for the unimpeachable members of the above it all media as well.
    Which is the most offended by whom? Sheesh.

  13. It’s all me, me, me. Nothing about the team and how well they played to get the team win. His teammate scored 4 TDs with his recently deceased father’s ashes around his neck. Rodgers doesn’t care about his teammates. He cares about himself. How he’s perceived by the media, how he’s perceived by the fans, whether he’s happy. Ultimately it’s his selfishness that has resulted in him being estranged from many of the people who have loved him and supported him. He’s thin-skinned and his talent has allowed him to get away with that. But at some point age catches up and then you have to wonder how he’ll look back on his journey.

  15. I agree with Rodgers. 1 off game and all the keyboard warriors come out in full force proclaiming the sky is falling, the sky is falling.

  18. It is literally their job for sports reporters to report on the sport and the athletes who play. If he does not like it now, he’s probably not going to enjoy the rest of the season.

  19. Most players of his caliber go through this kind of attitude when they’re young and mature as they get older. Mr. Rogers seems to be going the wrong direction.

  20. Has anyone else noticed how “Old” Aaron looks? It’s probably tough carrying so much greatness.

  22. So Finley pops his head up like he does anytime there is an opportunity to take a shot at Rodgers, Florio of course reports it, AR goes on PM’s podcast to defend himself from said questionable reporting….and surprise, it’s crafted into another hit piece wherein Rodgers is now attacking all media even though you know damn good and well he was going after one specific person! Do you think your readers are dumb? Anyone who heard the podcast knows he was speaking directly to Finley, but sure, craft it into yet another hit on Rodgers cause he called your site crap all those years ago. Do you and Finley hang out on the weekends?

  23. Cower in particular demanded out of character busywork. Rodgers is right. What is good about demanding someone live a lie just to feed someone else’s insecurities?

  24. Everyone is buying into the clickbait. Rodgers has said nothing about wanting anybody fired. If he wanted someone fired, really, it would be imperative someone be told. Never happened.

    “Aaron hasn’t said anything like that to me and certainly hasn’t said anything publicly,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I think that’s a little unfair to put that on him. Certainly don’t like to hear those things, but no, nothing’s been communicated directly to me.”
    -Gutekunst

  26. Oooh, he beat the Lions, big deal. When they play any good defense, he will play like he did week 1. That being 2 INT’s, Zero TD’s, and the worse QB rating of all 32 QB’s. His statements are almost as hysterical as his man bun.

  30. Sharon, you took your douchbaginess to whole new level when you appeared with the man-bun and “couldnt care even less” attitude

  32. I could list numerous famous quarterbacks who had similar bad games and exhibited similar body language during a blowout. While it’s obviously fair for the media to question if the Packers’ offseason had something to do with the performance, much of the criticism ventured close to “Aaron Rodgers is a terrible human being” territory, so the Festivus ritual is not so surprising.

