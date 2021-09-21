Bradley Chubb undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spur

Getty Images

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb will undergo arthroscopic surgery Wednesday to remove a bone spur in his right ankle, the team announced.

His prognosis will be determined after the procedure, but Chubb likely has a stint on injured reserve as he rehabs.

“I’m going to push everything I can to get back to these games, and hopefully it’s sooner rather than later,” Chubb said in a video released by the Broncos. “My mindset is just going to be to attack it 100 percent every day. When this thing is healed up, I expect to see a whole new Bradley Chubb, a whole new animal, a new new dog. I feel like 2018 was my last full year healthy, and I feel like when I get done with this it’s going to be 10 times that and I’m really excited to see everything that comes full circle.”

Chubb underwent an arthroscopic procedure to remove a bone spur in his other ankle in mid-May. He returned to team drills 11 weeks later, but there was less urgency to get back on the field in the offseason.

He was inactive in Week 1 and played only 19 snaps Sunday, and it became clear to Chubb, the coaches, the team and the medical staff that Chubb needs surgery.

“Sometimes when I try to turn the corner, it just gets a little annoying and feels like a stab-type pain,” Chubb said. “I did everything I could to manage it and try to come back and play. I took the New York week down to try to calm it down just a little bit, and then this Jacksonville week, I tried to do everything to get back on the field. Unfortunately, all those things weren’t working in my favor. So the thing is now is to just go in, clean it up and be right back. It’s just a bone spur. So they have to go in and scope it out and come out on the better side of this and feeling like myself again.”