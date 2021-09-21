Cardinals activate Antoine Wesley from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced Tuesday that the team has activated receiver Antoine Wesley from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Wesley went on the COVID-19 reserve list Sept. 10 after testing positive for the virus.

The Cardinals signed Wesley on May 21, reuniting him with Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury was the head coach at Texas Tech when Wesley was there.

Wesley entered the league in 2019 with the Ravens as a college free agent. He spent that season on Baltimore’s practice squad.

Wesley missed last season on injured reserve with a shoulder issue.

He caught 98 passes for 1,547 yards with nine touchdowns at Texas Tech.

The Cardinals also announced they released kicker Matt McCrane from the practice squad.