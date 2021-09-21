Diontae Johnson’s knee “looking better, but not to be confused with great”

Getty Images

Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson injured a knee on the final play of Sunday’s loss to the Raiders. The injury won’t keep him out long term, but his status for his week is up in the air for now.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Johnson is improving.

“He’s looking better, but not to be confused with great,” Tomlin said, via Doug Kyed of PFF. “We’ll follow him and his health as we get through the week.”

Johnson led the Steelers with nine catches for 105 yards against the Raiders. He caught five passes for 36 yards with a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s season-opening victory over the Bills.

Johnson, a third-round choice in 2019, has 161 career receptions for 1,744 yards and 13 touchdowns.