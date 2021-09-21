Does Green Bay Packers, Inc. try hard enough to win Super Bowls?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 21, 2021, 1:29 PM EDT
NFL: JUL 28 Green Bay Packers Training Camp
As Simms and I put in perspective during Tuesday’s PFT Live the Packers’ expected victory over the Lions, we strayed into the question of whether Aaron Rodgers has a legitimate beef with the organization.

We both think he does.

And here’s the potential core of the problem. It’s something I’ve mentioned before, and it’s probably something I’ll mention again. The corporate ownership structure of the team prevents it from having the kind of single-minded obsession that teams with traditional owners have, when it comes to winning championships.

While there’s definitely a benefit to not having a dysfunctional, meddling owner, the Packers operate at a clear disadvantage when it comes to the absence of a multi-billionaire who wants his football team to be better than the football teams owned by the other multi-billionaires. Whether it’s Jerry Jones or Robert Kraft or any other owner, that urgency to win, to win it all, to do it now simply doesn’t exist in Green Bay.

Look at what the Chiefs did after they lost the Super Bowl. They identified their biggest weaknesses, and they addressed them aggressively. What did the Packers do? For the most part, what they always do. Draft and develop. Draft and develop. Draft and develop.

It serves them well. They’re always competitive. But it helps to have had Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers in an unbroken chain that dates back to 1992. For more than 20 years before that, they didn’t have a Hall of Fame quarterback — and they weren’t good.

Rodgers, as Simms always says, makes up for a lot of deficiencies on the roster with his stellar play. What have the Packers ever done to enhance a Hall of Fame quarterback with established veteran talent from other teams?

Rodgers recently told the story of the late Ted Thompson calling Aaron personally in 2007 to address rumors of the team trading for Randy Moss, and to explain that the rumors were unfounded. Maybe they shouldn’t have been unfounded. Moss went to the Patriots that year for a fourth-round pick and had one of the best seasons of any receiver in league history.

It’s not the Green Bay way. Possibly because Green Bay doesn’t have that swashbuckling billionaire who is willing to pull the trigger on bold moves in free agency.

As 49ers CEO Jed York once said, you can’t fire the owner. In Green Bay, anyone and everyone can be fired. Thus, no one will be inclined to stake his or her job on a boom-or-bust move, for fear of that bold move going bust.

Thus, the Packers continue to slow-and-steady their way to consistent contention, loitering on the porch but never kicking in the front door. With 31 other teams all held by individual owners, the league always will have a team or two (or more) that has decided to lunge for the brass ring — even if that means falling off the horse, face first.

For Rodgers to cap his career with a Super Bowl or two, maybe he needs to play for a team with an owner who can and will go all in. The Packers, given the absence of that kind of presence in the organization, never do.

  2. In order to win, you have to be willing to lose first. The Packers philosophy cuts the valleys out of their long-term performance at the expense of smoothing the peaks. BTW, an excellent quarterback raises the team’s level of play covering the team’s deficiencies often to his detriment. See Dan Marino for further information.

  3. This article makes many assumptions that are not true. We (owners) put our team in a position to win every single year. Let’s see… what team has the best record of all time? It’s the Packers. Need we say more?

  4. After consecutive appearances in the NFC championship games in 20&21, the Packers did nothing to improve their team in the short term to push them past that limit. Their defence is still mediocre at best and their depth of receiving options is shockingly weak once you get past Adams. And it’s not as if players weren’t to be had in free agency and the draft that would helped fill those gaps. They simply chose to waste their resources for their supposed future title runs.
    Aaron Rodgers might be a diva, but on this matter he’s got many reasons to complain and to be unhappy with where the team is going.
    Or not going to be more accurate…

  5. I would think they probably do.

    But, what if the organization has “nothing left to prove?” After all, their QB said that a few weeks ago.

    The greatest always have something to prove.

  6. Goes without saying, they haven’t done a good enough job with the defense. That goes all the way back to the Sherman-regime.

    Ted Thompsons narrow-minded approach is pretty well documented. Draft hits, or bust. He busted alot late in his run.

    McCarthy would have been fired MUCH sooner if the team had an owner. It was over for him when he lost that Title game in Seattle.

    I think this organization has gotten what they deserve. Really good, not great. As a fan, I wish it were otherwise.

  7. I forgot about the Moss transaction. Moss and the Packers would have been lethal. I guess the Thompson call basically sealed the fact that the Packers were not going forward with Favre after 2007. Because you wouldn’t be calling your backup QB if that wasn’t the case. The big question is if Thompson called Favre as well telling him this news. He certainly would have had to.

  8. Al Davis: “just win, baby”

    GB front office “just perpetually be unwilling to take the final step to win, baby”

  10. That billionaire owner setup has worked fantastically in Minnesota. Might want to consider going public.

  11. The packers are only as good as the team President allows it to be. Murphy has taken the control of everything. He is to blame for Ted Thompson staying too long. He has the GM cap guy and head coach all directly answering to him. There is 1 person in charge, and he’s not the right guy. I hope he’s turning 70 soon, that is the mandatory retirement date for the team president. Bob Harlan had it right, nearly the entire time. Murphy is not Bob Harlan, the packers need to turn back to a team president that hires a GM and lets it play out the right way, because without Rodgers he would be exposed.

  12. After consecutive appearances in the NFC championship games in 20&21, the Packers did nothing to improve their team in the short term to push them past that limit. Their defence is still mediocre at best
    ==========

    The D was feast or famine. They’re pretty tough when they are getting after the QB, not good when they aren’t.

    I simply cannot fathom them sticking with Kevin King. Its simply beyond comprehension. He is absolutely awful. The polar opposite of Jaire Alexander.

    Darnell Savage looked AMAZING his rookie season, but seems to have vanished since.

    The D-line is solid. Typical pack of 3-4 space eaters. Clark would shine anywhere.

    They need a thumper in the middle. That is a glaring hole. Blake Martinez is missed.

    Running Mike Pettine was a mistake. And based on Barrys track record, there is little reason to believe he will get his buisness sorted out.

  13. No one has been more obsessed to win or has more resources than Jerry Jones. Yet, he has been an obstacle to the Cowboys. The Packers constantly knock on the door.

  14. “Best record of all times”. That’s the point of the article. Great record the last 20 years because of lightning striking twice in the same spot with HOF QBs. Rarely reaching the apex. Any other franchise with these two QBs would have won many more championships. An owner wouldn’t have let Ted hang on 4 years too long.

  15. #12 is an exceptional QB. There is some merit to this article.

    Still true that it was right in front of Rodgers to get to the Super Bowl 8 months ago. Packer’s defense gave him the ball back three time in the 4th quarter and he led the offense to zero touchdowns.

    AR is often brilliant, but also part of the reason GB has come up short, certainly this past year.

  16. The Patriots are an outlier. Citing Jerry Jones as an example of an owner with ‘an urgency to win it all’ actually weakens the argument with the Cowboy’s dismal history the past 2 decades. What have owners like Jones, Snyder, Irsay, Davis (Raiders), Wilf, Ross, Khan, Brown (Cinci)the Fords (Lions),Blank, McCaskey, Haslem, Johnson (Jets) Bidwell, and McNair (Texans) – half of the league – accomplished? The track record of these billionaire owners actually makes the Packers ownership look better. Fact: Since 1993, the Packers have more success than all of these owners combined.

  17. man, if only the packers had an owner who wasn’t afraid to call the shots and make roster decisions like Jerry Jones or Al Davis or Arthur Blank or Dan Snyder.

    When your QB takes a large chunk of your cap space it becomes much harder to win. If Rodgers wants the Packers to go all in, then lets see his sacrifice.

  18. The story of the Packers’ success over the past 40 years is simply being lucky enough to get those two QBs. By and large, they’ve squandered that good fortune.

  19. Um, the single-minded, obsessed owners are usually the same ones who haven’t won a championship in 20+ years. There is no benefit to having a dysfunctional billionaire meddling in the team. This is why I am glad that Jed York is letting his people do their jobs without much interference. In my opinion, that’s York’s job — to let his guys to THEIR jobs without interference.

  20. This article makes many assumptions that are not true. We (owners) put our team in a position to win every single year. Let’s see… what team has the best record of all time? It’s the Packers. Need we say more?

    With an almost 30 year run with Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Green Bay has won exactly two titles. That’s not even mediocre, that’s massively underachieving.
    Over that same time span with varying levels of quarterback play from comparable to significantly inferior to the Packers:
    Ravens have won 2. (With zero Hall of Famers).
    Giants have won 2. (With an unlikely Hall of Famer).
    Bucs have won 2. (With one definite Hall of Famer).
    Stealers have won 2. (With one possible Hall of Famer).
    Broncos won 3. (With 2 HoFers).
    Cowboys won 3. (With 1 HoFer).
    Patriots won 6. (With 1 definite HoFer).

    Titletown is a marketing brand not the actual intent.

  21. Since they started playing Super Bowls, Green Bay has won four. Many teams have won fewer. Several haven’t won any.
    Next subject.

  22. Jones fumbled twice against the Bucs in an identical manner each time, not the Packers front office. The defensive coordinator made the inadequate call enabling the TD just before halftime, not the Packer front office. What did the front office do about it? They fired him. It wasn’t the Packer front office that couldn’t get the job done in the Red Zone or following three turnovers.

    The Packers are not to blame. It’s the coaches and players that are to blame.

