Eagles fans will keep a close watch on Carson Wentz’s health

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 21, 2021, 8:44 AM EDT
Carson Wentz is no longer an Eagle, but that doesn’t mean Eagles fans are no longer concerned about his health.

The terms of the trade that sent Wentz from Philadelphia to Indianapolis say that the Eagles get the Colts’ first-round draft pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps this season, or if he plays 70 percent of snaps and the Colts make the playoffs. Otherwise, the Eagles get the Colts’ second-round pick.

So the Eagles very much want Wentz to stay healthy and keep playing. Wentz had to exit Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, and it’s unclear if Wentz will play this week.

Given that the Colts are 0-2, it’s looking like their first-round pick will be a high one. Which might mean the Colts will bench Wentz late in the season to prevent him from hitting 75 percent of playing time, because they don’t want to lose a high first-round pick. From the Eagles’ perspective, the best-case scenario is that Wentz plays just enough, and just well enough, to keep the Colts from throwing in the towel on the season — but that Indianapolis ultimately misses the playoffs.

  2. “Given that the Colts are 0-2, it’s looking like their first-round pick will be a high one. Which might mean the Colts will bench Wentz late in the season to prevent him from hitting 75 percent of playing time…”
    Without even deep diving into their schedule they have the Texans and Jaguars twice each still so I doubt their worried about missing the playoffs when the only other team with playoff aspirations in their division is the Titans who are 1-1.

  4. By the end, the toughest thing about parting with this guy was the enormous dead cap charge. If they end up with just the second rounder and the third they’ve already received, I’d call that fair compensation for a talented but perpetually injured slightly above average NFL starter with a penchant for hero ball that leads to occasionally spectacular plays, but just as often, crippling sacks and turnovers. Colts fans have already seen the full gamut of the Wentz experience in just two games.

  6. Why would the Eagles’ best-case scenario include the Colts missing the playoffs? They get a first-round pick if Wentz plays 70% of the snaps and the Colts make the playoffs. If Wentz is going to miss time, they should certainly be hoping the Colts make the playoffs.

  7. Brenen Ostler says:
    September 21, 2021 at 9:41 am

    It still amazes me the Eagles got two 2nd-round picks for Wentz

    That’s in part because they didn’t – it was a conditional 2nd in 2022 and a 3rd in 2021 (that was traded to Dallas to move up a couple of slots for DeVonta Smith)

  8. There was outrage when the Eagles tanked the second-half of their finale against Washington to secure a better draft pick.

    Are you telling me Indy will intentionally tank 5 games just to preserve a draft pick (assuming Wentz stays healthy)?

    Indy at 4-7: “Yeah, we’re going to bench our QB for the season so we get a better pick.”

