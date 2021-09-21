Eagles place Brandon Graham, Brandon Brooks on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Eagles have made two expected moves official for a pair of injured players.

Philadelphia announced on Tuesday that the team has placed defensive end Brandon Graham and guard Brandon Brooks on injured reserve. The Eagles also officially announced that they’ve signed guard Jack Anderson off the Bills’ practice squad.

Graham tore his Achilles during Philadelphia’s loss to San Francisco on Sunday and will be out for the rest of the season. In his first season with the Eagles, veteran edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan was listed as Graham’s backup.

Brooks heads to IR with a pectoral injury suffered against the 49ers. Sunday will be the first time Brooks has missed a game since 2016.

Rookie lineman Landon Dickerson is likely to start for Brooks when the Eagles take on the Cowboys in Week Three.