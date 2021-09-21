Eagles sign Jack Anderson off Bills practice squad

Getty Images

Right guard Brandon Brooks is set to miss some time and the Eagles have added some help for the offensive line in his absence.

The agents for guard Jack Anderson announced that the Eagles signed their client to their active roster on Tuesday. Anderson had been on the Bills’ practice squad.

Anderson was a seventh-round pick in Buffalo earlier this year. He was waived at the cut to 53 players at the end of August and signed back onto the practice squad the next day.

Anderson started 38 games at Texas Tech before moving on to the NFL.

Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers and head coach Nick Sirianni said he was likely going on injured reserve. The team does not believe it is a season-ending injury.