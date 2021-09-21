Falcons signing Dustin Colquitt to practice squad

Getty Images

After Atlanta punter Cameron Nizialek struggled in Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay, the Falcons are bringing in some competition.

The Falcons are signing veteran punter Dustin Colquitt to their practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday.

Colquitt last appeared in a game for the Jaguars last season, recording six punts in a game for the team. He also spent time with the Steelers last year, averaging 43.1 yards on 20 punts.

But Colquitt is best known for his 15 seasons playing for the Chiefs from 2005-2019. Colquitt returned to Kansas City to be on the team’s practice squad for its playoff run last season. He averaged 43.6 yards per punt in his last full season with the Chiefs before the team elected to release him in April 2020.

Nizialek had short punts of 30 and 33 yards during Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers. He’s also handled kickoffs for Atlanta, sending just one of his six for a touchback.