Green Bay’s win over Detroit doesn’t answer many questions

Green Bay won on Monday night against the Lions. In other words, the Packers successfully punched their own personal punching bag.

The notion that the expected victory against the Lions — which came despite a leaky defense that benefited from the combination of a leaky second-half sky and Jared Goff‘s undersized hands — somehow expunges all evidence of the Week One disaster in Jacksonville is ludicrous. The Packers won a game they were supposed to win. They were favored by 11.5 points, and they still had to sweat out a back-door cover in the closing minutes.

Losing the game outright would have meant a lot more than winning it means.

If the Packers want to re-establish themselves as an NFC power, they need to follow the Monday prime-time win with a Sunday prime-time win, when they face the 49ers in Santa Clara. Last year, the Packers beat an overmatched San Francisco team there. The year before, the Packers gave up 37 points in each of a pair of games played there, culminating in a resounding defeat in the NFC Championship.

So spare me the Aaron Rodgers complaints about the justifiable criticism the team absorbed after a Week One no-show. It wasn’t “bullshit” from “trolls.” It was a fair assessment of the situation. A blowout loss to the Saints in Jacksonville, seven days before the Saints got outclassed by the Panthers in Charlotte.

Rodgers shouldn’t act surprised when he gets criticized for a bad game. He benefits, and arguably relishes, his celebrity. He parlayed it into a shot at hosting Jeopardy! He’ll surely leverage it in some way when his playing career ends. If you want the spotlight and perform poorly in it, you get the scrutiny.

The strong performance against an overmatched gang of putative kneecap biters on Monday night ultimately means jack squat. If Aaron Rodgers and the Packers hope to bend the early-season narrative in the direction of a potential Super Bowl season, they need to beat the 49ers on Sunday night. And it wouldn’t hurt to chase that with a victory over the Steelers a week later.

  1. Rodgers could sleep through the first half of the season and still wake up in time to make the playoffs. The division is horrid, he has no real competition this year.

  4. “re-establish themselves as an NFC power”

    Since when did they fall off? Rodgers/Packers had a rough offseason and they got blown out in the first game of this season, but they’ve been a consistent contender for years. You can’t point to one awkward offseason and one blowout game and declare a consistent contender for 10+ years with one common player (who is still on/leading the team) kaput.

  5. Speaking of punching bags Rodgers is one no matter how well he plays. The problem with the Packers is not Rodgers or the offense. It is the defense. Joe Barry was a bad hire.

  6. They do not look like a Super Bowl contender with that defense. San Fran will run down their throats and lord knows what Tampa would do to them. Rodgers will need to put up big points week after week to win games unlike the past couple years.

  7. The Packers outplayed Tampa Bay last year in the championship game, and should have gone to the super bowl. That’s how close they are. I guess they could have used those two high draft picks they wasted on Jordan Love. As long as they have Rodgers they’ll contend. When Rodgers doesn’t have a great game, the team looks like a total failure. As we’ve seen with Brady and so many others, a great QB makes all the difference in the world.

  8. I don’t have any concerns about the Packer offense. They have plenty of talent there. My concern, as it’s been nearly every year recently, is that pathetic defense. This team isn’t going anywhere unless and until they fix that pedestrian effort, Rodgers or no Rodgers.

  10. I disagree that game showed us a lot.

    Offensively the Packers shook the rust off and showed they can play to the correct level, as long as the key players are playing this team can play and will be competitive.

    Defensively, not good, the schemes need to improve, King again struggles in coverage. They were fortunate to be playing the Lions and not a high motor offense. Stokes did look good and worthy of his first round pick.

  11. It actually enables Rodgers even more. His smirking in the huddle and on the sidelines knowing the camera is on him, is amusing to me.

    Brady has been giving him pointers.

  14. I would be very interested in knowing exactly what happened with Mike Pettine that made our coach think Joe Barry would actually be an improvement? Why would we hire a guy who wasn’t good enough for Detroit and Washington? Perhaps Rodgers is more accurate in his assessment of Packer management than we want to admit.

  15. Rodgers is a great QB who has a horrible NFCC record. He enjoys his life, has fun playing, and can smirk all he wants. I don’t get all the hate on this guy – eminently more likable than the phony Brady.

  16. Were you this hard on Tom Brady last year when they lost to the Saints 38-3?

    I feel like you weren’t. lol

  18. Rodgers looked better the second half than the first, but the Lions linebackers and secondary are weak. The Packers offensive line allowed Rodgers to get sacked 3 times. The Niners game will tell us a lot more.

  19. So Packeres beat the Lions at home in Lambeau and this is news? Rodgers had a great game last night because everything was going his way, did you all see the stink eye after the Jones run he gave towards the bench and the rasing of his arms. Rodgers was still sacked three times, only 96 yards rushing….96 total yards against the Lions? Goff was only sacked once? And now the Pack is back? It was a close game at the half when really it should have been over at halftime if the Packers are as good as their fans claim they are. Soneome predicted in a post here last week that all would be fine by 10:30pm CDT Monday night, they got that right, but its just a band-aid over some glaring deficiencies in the defense that will turn them from contender to pretender in the next coming weeks. The Packers are who we though they were….you beat the Lions with a new QB and a rookie head coach. (slow claps)

  20. Quoting Ruha Nugget crusher above:

    “’re-establish themselves as an NFC power’

    “Since when did they fall off? Rodgers/Packers had a rough offseason and they got blown out in the first game of this season, but they’ve been a consistent contender for years. You can’t point to one awkward offseason and one blowout game and declare a consistent contender for 10+ years with one common player (who is still on/leading the team) kaput.”

    I agree, but it’s more than just that. The original post is basically saying on one hand that the Packers have a lot to prove because they lost one game… their status as an NFC power was shattered by one game; and then it turns around and says, but you can’t say they regained that status by winning one game. So, in one instance, one game means everything, and another game means nothing.

    It’s definitely like talking out of both sides of your mouth. And it’s not credible.

  21. One over-aggressive play call by Pettine in the playoffs, and the Packers overreacted and replaced a very good defensive coordinator with someone whose track record isn’t nearly as good.

    Whether fans like it or not, Rodgers is going to be under the microscope this year after what he pulled in the offseason.

    So far, they’re .500 after getting blown out by another .500 team and blowing out a team that has a chance to go 0-16, but even if they end up being mediocre – with the defense taking a step back and Rodgers coming back to earth after feasting on a soft schedule last year – they benefit from arguably the softest division in the league.

  22. This seems harsh, maybe it’s just the product of the normal wild overreactions to week 1. People saw Jameis eating a win and thought the Saints are better than ever, and were writing stories quoting anonymous executives saying Rodgers does too many commercials-doesn’t seem to stop Tom Brady or Mahommes. The Packers are the same Packers they were last year, who have a chance to lose to Kansas City in the Super Bowl, but I just don’t see beating the Bucs this year. They can lose in San Fran but since they get to play the Lions one more time, Chicago twice and Minnesota twice, they will have a decent record and should win the division easily anyway.

  23. Rodgers and Adams looked pretty damn good, O-line looked average, defensive line and LBs poor. The Pack will win the NFCN easily, but not much more if these last two games are representative of the team.

