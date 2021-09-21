Ifeatu Melifonwu’s thigh injury “a bad one” for Lions

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on September 21, 2021, 1:42 AM EDT
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The Detroit Lions lost cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu early in the third quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Melifonwu was trailing Davante Adams on a 50-yard completion from Aaron Rodgers when he fell to the turf at the end of the play. He was listed as questionable to return with a thigh injury but he never returned to the contest.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game the prognosis for Melifonwu isn’t great.

Yeah, it’s a bad one,” Campbell said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “Looks like he will be out for a little bit.”

Melifonwu was a third round pick of the Lions this spring and was pressed into starting duty with the loss of Jeff Okudah last week to a torn Achilles.

The loss of Melifonwu will test the Lions reserves that much more with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens coming up next week.