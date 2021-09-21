Jared Goff: 0-2 is not what Lions want, but there are a lot of wins to be had down the line

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Jared Goff knows some will say that this year’s Lions look like the same old Lions. But that’s not how he sees it.

Goff said after the Lions lost to the Packers on Monday night that he’s still confident this team can turn things around.

“Yeah, it’s a new crew now,” Goff said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “Obviously, there has been history with that. I believe in the guys we have here. I believe in Dan [Campbell]. I believe in the staff. . . . We believe this is a new regime and a new energy in the building. It’s still early. Obviously, 0-2 is not where we want to be, but a lot of room to improve and a lot of wins to be had down the line.”

Goff said the Lions just need to fix their own mistakes.

“Yeah, we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot there,” he said. “We had a good thing going in the first half, and it was looking how we expected it to look, really. Yeah, just kept shooting ourselves in the foot in the second half.”

It doesn’t get any easier for the Lions: They’re 9.5-point underdogs Sunday against the Ravens.