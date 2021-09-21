Jerry Jones: We have an outstanding situation with Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard

Getty Images

Running back Tony Pollard had a big game for the Cowboys in Sunday’s win over the Chargers.

Pollard ran 13 times for 109 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 31 yards in the 20-17 victory. Starting running back Ezekiel Elliott got 18 touches and scored a touchdown in the game as well, which led team owner Jerry Jones to say on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that the backfield is a “great asset” to the team.

The Cowboys made it clear that they see Elliott as a major asset when they signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that keeps him under contract through the 2026 season and Jones was asked how the contracts of the two players factor into how playing time will be doled out in the future.

“Well, you don’t in terms of the ultimate decision,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “You do what makes the first down, or you do what gets the most yards or ultimately wins the game. And that’s where it all comes. The facts are that we really have an outstanding situation here that Pollard gets up on them so fast and can really surprise the defense. He’s stronger than he looks, but he just has got so sudden, got such a burst. And then Zeke, you don’t need to describe him. He’s as powerful in terms of — I’m going to overuse the word — but his burst. I mean to tell you he punishes the hell out of those defenders. . . . Both of those are going to be a real staple for us as we get into the season.”

The Cowboys got 237 total yards of offense and two scores from the duo against the Chargers and consistently getting that kind of production would be a major plus for the offense. If that results in more wins, it should also keep questions about whether the backfield pecking order should look different at bay for a while longer in Dallas.