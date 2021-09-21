Jets waiving Sheldrick Redwine

Getty Images

Sheldrick Redwine‘s Jets tenure did not last long.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York is waiving the safety.

Redwine was a Browns fourth-round pick in 2019 and played 27 games with eight starts for the team over his first two seasons. But Cleveland waived Redwine when reducing its roster to 53 players at the end of August.

Redwine subsequently signed with the Jets on Sept. 6 and was on the field for 33 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in Week One. But Redwine was the closest in coverage on receiver Robby Anderson’s 57-yard touchdown and did not play any defensive snaps during New York’s loss to New England on Sunday.

Safety Adrian Colbert instead started in Week Two and played nearly all of New York’s defensive snaps.

Redwine recorded six total tackles for the Jets in two games.