Jimmy Garoppolo might talk to Aaron Rodgers about how to handle uncertain future

Jimmy Garoppolo has been on the other side. He was the quarterback the Patriots drafted in the second round in 2014 when Tom Brady was 37 and entering his 15th season.

The 49ers used an even higher pick on the guy in line to replace Garoppolo as the starter, selecting Trey Lance with the third overall choice.

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback on the opposite sideline of Garoppolo this week, went through the same thing last year when the Packers traded up in the first round to select Jordan Love. Rodgers went on to win the MVP last season, perhaps changing the team’s timeline on his future.

Rich Eisen asked Garoppolo on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday whether he would make it clear that he wants a future elsewhere, with the 49ers having used a high draft choice on Lance.

“I don’t know,” Garoppolo told Eisen on Peacock, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “To be completely honest, I haven’t thought that far ahead yet. It’s one of those things that I’m still tied up with the season and everything that we’ve got going on. If I repeat what Aaron did last year, I would love to do that. That guy — I mean, MVP speaks for itself. The dude had a hell of a year, though. If I could replicate anything similar to that, I’d be thrilled with it.

“But, you know, after this year, we’ll figure that out when we get there. We’ve got a long way to go. We’re only a couple of weeks into this thing.”

Garoppolo said he might talk to Rodgers about having an uncertain future, though the Packers quarterback obviously has more skins on the wall than the 49ers quarterback. (And some would argue that perhaps Rodgers isn’t the best source to seek advice from regarding how to handle an uncertain future.)

“Yeah, there’s a good possibility,” Garoppolo said of contacting Rodgers. “I know Aaron pretty well. We’ve talked a couple of times on the field, off the field. Whatever little piece of advice he could give to me. . . . Obviously, it’s worked out pretty well for him. The guy’s been ballin’. He had four TDs [last] night.

“This league’s a crazy thing. We’ve all got our own story and just got to make the best of your situation.”

Garoppolo has completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 503 yards and two touchdowns.

10 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo might talk to Aaron Rodgers about how to handle uncertain future

  2. Jimmy, just keep doing what you’re doing. Try to stay healthy. Good QB’s are hard to find. Average QB’s can make $30 million or more. Just stay healthy. You’ll be fine. Don’t overthink it. Everything will take care of itself. There aren’t 32 better QB’s in the league, and backup jobs pay well, too.

  3. Jimmy you got paid so just let your play do the talking. Rodgers can’t help you with your performance

  5. Really Jimmy? With all those Psychics in Calf. you can call and your going to Rodgers? Jimmy better to call Cousins who held out beyond the contract extension and became a free agent and got da big moooney, he is who you should talk too. Rodgers doesnt know didly.

  6. Rodgers problem is that he couldn’t handle that his team looked into the future when he lost his skill set because of age and drafted a kid they believe could carry on his and his teams winning tradition,standard operating procedure for very successful NFL teams.he was drafted to succeed Favre and he certainly did not complain back then.teams must look into the future and decide what is best for them,not the individual who may get pissed.they all get old.

  7. Jimmy wins a soopbowl he ain’t going nowhere. Sorry Lance but you can sit for a couple years and by that time SF will have a 1st round draft pick again😁

  9. Rodgers, and the Packers, both did a fantastic job of saying as close to nothing as possible. They kept their business behind closed doors where it belongs. That should be the advice Rodgers gives Garropolo; say nothing and let the clickbaiters battle it out for attention.

  10. Jimmy is on pace for a potential MVP season averaging 4 air yards per pass. With this kind of production, I don’t think it would be a stretch for him to handle hosting duties for The Price is Right during the offseason.

