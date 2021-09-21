Jon Gruden: Alex Leatherwood dealing with a back strain

Getty Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden called quarterback Derek Carr “questionable” and running back Josh Jacobs “very questionable” as the team starts its week of preparation for the Dolphins.

But there’s another injury concern along Las Vegas’ offensive line.

Rookie right tackle Alex Leatherwood had to exit Sunday’s win over the Steelers with a back injury and he also may not be available for Week Three.

“We’re going to call it a back strain,” Gruden said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So, he’s being evaluated as we speak, and we’ll list him I’m sure as questionable until we get further information. But we need our right tackle for sure.”

Brandon Parker played the rest of the game at right tackle for Las Vegas.

The Raiders are also dealing with injuries to guard Richie Incognito, who’s missed the first two games with a calf injury, and guard Denzelle Good, who was placed on IR after tearing his ACL.