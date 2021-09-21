Manningcast sees 132-percent increase in audience

Getty Images

The Peyton and Eli show is taking a bigger bite out of the primary MNF broadcast.

The Week Two installment of the ESPN2 experience involving Peyton and Eli Manning’s podcast/simulcast of the Monday night game saw a 132-percent increase in audience. According to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, the audience grew from 800,000 to 1.86 million.

The audience numbers for the primary broadcast on ESPN have yet to be released or leaked, a possible sign of the internal sensitivity to the impression that ESPN has undermined the Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick booth with the Manningcast. It’s a hiding-in-plain-sight political problem for ESPN that many are ignoring.

As mentioned last week, some in the industry think that Peyton should just go all in and join the main crew. If he did, and if ESPN set up a simulcast that was heavily promoted and hyped and ultimately had its audience spike by more than one million viewers from Week One to Week Two, he’d definitely be upset.

The Manningcast is supposed to be available for 10 of the Monday night games. Given the size of last night’s viewership, the audience is going to be pissed when it tunes in next week and Peyton and Eli aren’t there.

UPDATE 6:58 p.m. ET: The Manningcast will return for Week Three. Also, ESPN has announced a total audience of 13.808 million.