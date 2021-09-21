Mike Tomlin: No changes to OL, development doesn’t happen overnight

Getty Images

The Steelers came into the season with four new starters on their offensive line and the unit’s early work has not been particularly strong, but the team isn’t going to be shifting gears.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters at his Tuesday press conference that he is not considering any personnel changes to the line after Sunday’s loss to the Raiders. Tomlin acknowledged the need for the group to put forth a better effort, but that improvement will have to come from the players already in the lineup.

“We’ve just got to keep working,” Tomlin said, via 93.7 The Fan. “Development is that. It’s development. It doesn’t happen in an instant. It doesn’t happen overnight. At the same time there is urgency. We have ballgames to win in the midst of all this. We will continue to work that balance of doing what we have to do in an effort to pursue victory. While at the same time growing individually and collectively in areas where we are extremely young or inexperienced from a cohesion standpoint.”

Tomlin said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took too many hits and he’s not at 100 percent heading into their Week Three game against the Bengals. Whether he plays or not, the line will have to be better for the Steelers to show the kind of offensive growth they were looking for this season.