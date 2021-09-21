Mike Zimmer: Lots of kickers miss field goals, give Greg Joseph a break

Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard game-deciding field goal on Sunday that it should have been “an easy one.” But a day later, Zimmer indicated that Joseph is not on the hot seat.

Zimmer said that Joseph is still a good kicker, and that one game is not enough to change his opinion about that.

“This kid has kicked well,” Zimmer said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “He missed a couple this week. That wasn’t the reason why we lost the game. Lots of kickers miss field goals. Let’s give the kid a break, OK?”

Zimmer may be hesitant to change kickers after only two games because he remembers that the Vikings have done that before: In 2018 Minnesota cut kicker Daniel Carlson just two games into the season. Since then, the Vikings have gone through a series of kickers without finding a good one, while Carlson is now in Las Vegas and has been one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL in recent years.

So Joseph’s job appears to be safe. At least until he misses another game-deciding field goal.