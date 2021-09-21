Nevin Lawson visiting Jaguars on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Raiders cut Nevin Lawson on Monday when the defensive back was eligible to return from his two-game suspension. But he may have a new job soon.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Lawson is visiting with the Jaguars on Tuesday.

Lawson spent the last two seasons with the Raiders. He played 14 games last year with nine starts, recording for passes defensed, two forced fumbles, a sack, and 61 total tackles.

With Nate Hobbs‘ emergence at slot corner, Las Vegas was able to let Lawson go.

Detroit selected Lawson in the fourth round of the 2014 draft and he played five seasons for the franchise. In all, Lawson has played 88 career games with 68 starts, recording 34 passes defensed.

Jacksonville could use some depth at cornerback with C.J. Henderson dealing with a groin injury and Tre Herndon returning from an MCL injury.