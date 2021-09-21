No timetable for Bradley Chubb’s return after he re-injured ankle

USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos are 2-0 and have a good chance to be 3-0 after playing the Jets in Week Three. But it looks like they won’t have one of their top edge rushers to do it.

Bradley Chubb re-injured his ankle during Sunday’s victory over the Jaguars and there is currently no timetable for his return.

“He tried to go with it,” head coach Vic Fangio said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “He had medical clearance. He wanted to do it. And it acted up again.”

Chubb was on the field for 19 snaps before aggravating the ankle injury that kept him out of the Broncos’ Week One victory over the Giants. According to O’Halloran, Chubb hit his fist into the turf while trainers examined him and then slammed his helmet to the ground when entering the sideline medical tent.

Malik Reed is slated to replace Chubb opposite Von Miller at edge rusher. He recorded 8.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits last season — appearing in all 16 games with 13 starts. He has three total tackles so far in 2021 and a fumble recovery.