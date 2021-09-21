Packers waiving Jace Sternberger

Getty Images

Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has just ended a two-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, but he won’t return to Green Bay.

Instead, the Packers are waiving Sternberger, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

A 2019 third-round draft pick out of Texas A&M, Sternberger played 19 percent of the Packers’ offensive snaps and 22 percent of special teams snaps last season.

The 31 other teams will now have an opportunity to claim Sternberger on waivers. If no one claims him, he becomes a free agent.