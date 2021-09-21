Panthers place Pat Elflein on injured reserve to open spot for A.J. Bouye

Getty Images

The Panthers are placing starting left guard Pat Elflein on injured reserve with a hamstring injury,

Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer reports. Elflein will have to miss a minimum of three weeks before returning.

Elflein injured his hamstring in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Saints, playing 23 offensive snaps before departing.

Coach Matt Rhule already had ruled out Elflein for Thursday’s game against the Texans.

Dennis Daley replaced Elflein against the Saints and is expected to start this week.

Cornerback A.J. Bouye will replace Elflein on the 53-player roster. Bouye served a two-game suspension.