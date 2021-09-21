Patriots sign Nick Folk to 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Patriots are showing a little commitment to kicker Nick Folk.

After he was elevated from the practice squad to be the team’s place kicker in each of the season’s first two weeks, Folk has now been signed to New England’s 53-man roster.

The Patriots initially had undrafted free agent kicker Quinn Nordin on their 53-man roster, but placed him on injured reserve with an abdominal injury with the hope he can return in November.

Though he was on the practice squad, Folk has been fairly consistent for the Patriots. He’s made 33 consecutive field goals dating back to last season. But, Folk did miss an extra point in Sunday’s victory over the Jets.

Now in his third season with New England, Folk has connected on 90.4 percent of his field-goal attempts with the team and 91.7 percent of extra points. Folk owns a career 81.8 field goal percentage since entering the league as a Cowboys sixth-round pick in 2007.