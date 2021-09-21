Patriots will honor Julian Edelman at halftime in Week Three

Getty Images

Julian Edelman won’t be playing wide receiver for the Patriots during their Week Three home game against the Saints, but he will be part of the action at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots announced that they will be honoring Edelman at halftime of the game. Edelman announced his retirement this offseason.

Edelman was a 2009 seventh-round pick by New England and played in 137 games over 12 seasons with the team. He caught 620 passes for 6,822 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns during the regular season. He also caught 118 passes for 1,442 yards in the postseason, which leaves him second behind Jerry Rice on the list of the league’s all-time playoff leaders.

Ten of those catches came in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams and Edelman was named the game’s MVP as a result of his effort. He won two other Super Bowls while in New England and all of those exploits will be celebrated this weekend.