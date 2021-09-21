PFT’s Week Three 2021 power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on September 21, 2021, 11:24 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

1. Buccaneers (2-0, Last week No. 1): The defense isn’t where it needs to be. But it doesn’t need to be there if the offense keeps doing what it’s doing.

2. Rams (2-0, No. 3): They get a shot to take over the top spot, with the Bucs coming to town for Tom Brady‘s first-ever L.A. game.

3. Ravens (1-1, No. 11): After one of the most deflating losses of the Harbaugh/Lamar era, the Ravens get their signature win.

4. Chiefs (1-1, No. 2): Wake them up when September ends.

5. Bills (1-1, No. 6): Which Bills are the real Bills, Week One or Week Two?

6. 49ers (2-0, No. 9): It’s running back by Congressional committee for the 49ers, but they’re winning.

7. Cardinals (2-0, No. 14): It’s better to be lucky than good. It’s even better to be both.

8. Raiders (2-0, No. 17): The NFL is always better when the Raiders are good.

9. Steelers (1-1, No. 5): They’re now 2-6 in their last eight games against the Raiders, dating back to 2006.

10. Panthers (2-0, No. 20): With everyone wondering whether Urban Meyer can be the next Jimmy Johnson, Matt Rhule is moving in that direction.

11. Packers (1-1, No. 15): With the 49ers and Steelers coming up, we’ll find out whether the Packers are ready to put Week One in the rear-view mirror.

12. Browns (1-1, No. 7): If Tyrod Taylor doesn’t get injured, the Browns could be 0-2.

13. Patriots (1-1, No. 13): Bill Belichick makes more people see ghosts than Oda Mae Brown.

14. Saints (1-1, No. 4): Jameis Winston isn’t Patrick Mahomes. Sean Payton needs to get Winston to stop trying to be Patrick Mahomes.

15. Cowboys (1-1, No. 16): Mike McCarthy manages the clock worse than a drunken horologist.

16. Chargers (1-1, No. 8): The new-look Chargers looked like the same-old Chargers on Sunday. Maybe they are.

17. Titans (1-1, No. 19): Better late than never. Better not late at all.

18. Broncos (2-0, No. 18): They looked sluggish against a team they should have beaten more easily than they did.

19. Seahawks (1-1, No. 10): Pete Carroll-coached teams aren’t supposed to blow big leads.

20. Dolphins (1-1, No. 12): Tua or no Tua, the Dolphins aren’t ready to compete at a high level, yet.

21. Washington (1-1, No. 22): Taylor Heinecke has a long way to go to keep Ryan Fitzpatrick on the bench after he’s healthy.

22. Bears (1-1, No. 26): They should have beaten the Bengals a lot more easily than they did.

23. Bengals (1-1, No. 21): They’re still better than they were supposed to be. If they were just a little bit better, they’d be 2-0.

24. Vikings (0-2, No. 23): The best 0-2 team in the league is still 0-2.

25. Eagles (1-1, No. 25): The season really starts on Monday night against the Cowboys.

26. Giants (0-2, No. 27): Dexter Lawrence wasn’t offside.

27. Colts (0-2, No. 24): Carson Wentz is injured so often because he so often puts himself in position to be injured.

28. Texans (1-1, No. 28): To their credit, they are much better than the complete and total mess we thought they’d be.

29. Lions (0-2, No. 31): They’ll win just enough games to blow their shot at one of the best quarterbacks in the draft.

30. Falcons (0-2, No. 29): Some potentially winnable games are coming. Let’s see if they can win any of them.

31. Jets (0-2, No. 30): Zach Wilson will be fine. He’d be even better if he never had to face Bill Belichick again.

32. Jaguars (0-2, No. 32): The 1976-77 Buccaneers should start thinking about putting some pink champagne on ice.

17 responses to “PFT’s Week Three 2021 power rankings

  3. Oh yes… power rankings:

    “But my team beat your team who beat his team and we’re still ranked lower than them?”

  4. Ravens at #3?? They beat KC on a miracle. Play that game 100 times and they win maybe 5. I’d have to see much more consistency before placing Baltimore in the top 5.

  6. The NFL is always better when the Raiders are good.
    ————————-
    Guess that means the NFL has been bad for nearly 40 years.

  7. The Giants maintained #26 with a loss just because the teams behind them also lost. I think that the Texans might be better, but only if Tyrod is starting.

  8. If Tua was tough enough to endure hits; Bills might have sacked him 12 times with his lack of awareness in the pocket and abysmal O-Line.

    Miami doesn’t want to admit it but Jacoby Brissett coming off the bench did a phenomenal job dealing with zero protections and receivers who couldn’t catch COVID in Wuhan.

  9. Zimmer’s just can’t figure out how not to lose by less than 3. Maybe someday the people of Minnesota will stop settling for mediocrity in their leaders.

  10. This is the first time in 6 years you used the word “deflating” without it being about the Pats. Finally. Thanks!

  11. Since the Texans are down to their third-stringer, it’s time to call Kap. Kap would rejuvenate the franchise. Even Cam would. Or even Tebow at this point.

  13. Daddy Batz says:
    September 21, 2021 at 11:46 am
    Ravens at #3?? They beat KC on a miracle. Play that game 100 times and they win maybe 5. I’d have to see much more consistency before placing Baltimore in the top 5.

    ====

    I’m also not sure Baltimore should be in the top 5 based on their injuries – feels unsustainable. But stop with the “miracle” nonsense w/r/t the KC game. The Ravens had 9 more first downs, 75 more yards, 10 minutes more ToP, and same number of turnovers. If anything, one of the Ravens turnovers was unluckier (Watkins slipping on the pick 6).

