Preorder Playmakers, get the Playmakers podcast

Getty Images

Yes, you’ll be getting periodic reminders to preorder Playmakers, my book that takes a deep dive into the memorable events, developments, and trends of the past two decades in the NFL. It comes out on March 15. Which leads to the natural reaction, the one I would have.

Why in the hell should I buy it now?

Enter the Playmakers podcast. Episode Two is coming Friday. It’s an exclusive audio product that discusses various pertinent NFL issues, answers your questions, and potentially meanders in various directions unrelated to football. And it will continue weekly through the Super Bowl, adding value to the price paid now for a book that you otherwise would (hopefully) buy later.

To register for the Playmakers podcast, buy the book and then upload your proof of preorder at the Hachette website.

To buy the book, here’s the Amazon link. If you prefer to buy from Barnes and Noble, you can preorder it there. Or you can order it from Book-A-Million. Or through Bookshop.org. Or if you’d like to preorder through an independent bookstore, IndieBound.org can hook you up. A signed copy can be purchased from Premiere Collectibles.

You’ve got three days until the next episode of the Playmakers podcast. So add buying the book and registering for the podcast to your to-do list for today. Between the podcast and the book, you’ll get your money’s worth.

And if you keep visiting us here at PFT, you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.