Rams activate Chris Garrett from COVID-19 list

The Rams activated linebacker Chris Garrett from the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

Garrett went on the list Sept. 2, missing the first two games of the season. He recently began working out lightly on the side.

The Rams made the Concordia-St. Paul outside linebacker the 252nd pick in the spring. He is set to become only the second player from the school to play in a non-replacement regular-season game, joining Zach Moore.

Concordia-St. Paul did not play football in the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

But Garrett tied for the Division II lead with 14 sacks in 2019, while also totaling 69 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles and five pass breakups in 11 games. He was a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award, given annually to the small college defensive player of the year.