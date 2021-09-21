Steelers sign Taco Charlton to their practice squad

Getty Images

It’s officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers announced they’ve signed former first-round pick Taco Charlton to their practice squad.

Charlton was most recently with the Chiefs, who released him in mid-August. Charlton appeared in

Charlton started his career with the Cowboys, who selected him with the 28th overall pick in 2017. He appeared in 27 games with seven starts for Dallas in 2017 and 2018, putting up 4.0 sacks and eight tackles for loss. But he was waived in early 2019 after being a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season.

Miami claimed him off waivers and Charlton appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins, recording 5.0 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. But he didn’t latch on there either, with the club waiving him in April 2020.

Charlton was selected two picks before Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt in 2017, who is currently dealing with a groin injury.