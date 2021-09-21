Superdome fire out, damage appears minor

Getty Images

Despite a fire on the roof of the Superdome today, it appears that the building is safe and the Saints will be able to return in Week Four as scheduled.

According to WDSU in New Orleans, damage assessment on the Superdome roof is ongoing, but it appears to be structurally fine and the Saints’ October 3 game against the Giants should go on as planned.

The fire was apparently caused by a power washer on the stadium’s roof. One worker was taken to the hospital with what are being described as minor burns.

About a dozen firefighters climbed the side of the stadium to access the roof and put the fire out.