Superdome roof catches fire

Getty Images

A fire broke out today on the roof of the Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints.

Video of the fire was shared on social media by Kelsey Davis of FOX 8 in New Orleans.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the fire or whether anyone was injured.

The Saints have not yet played in the Superdome this season and played their Week One home game in Jacksonville because Hurricane Ida required the team to evacuate the city. But the stadium took no significant damage in the hurricane and the Saints are scheduled to return home to play at the Superdome on October 3 against the Giants.