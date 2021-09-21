Texans place Tyrod Taylor, Nico Collins on injured reserve

Getty Images

Texans head coach David Culley had already announced rookie Davis Mills would start his first game on Thursday night against the Panthers.

Mills may get at least a couple more games to show what he can do running Houston’s offense.

The Texans placed quarterback Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) and receiver Nico Collins (shoulder) on injured reserve on Tuesday, meaning both players are out for at least the next three weeks.

With Taylor, the move makes sense as John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported on Monday that the quarterback could be out for four weeks.

Taylor injured his hamstring during a second-quarter, 15-yard touchdown run in Sunday’s loss to the Browns. Taylor finished the first half but Mills took over at the start of the third quarter and played the rest of the game.

The hamstring injury and IR stint is another tough break for Taylor in a career that’s featured several in recent years. In 2018, Taylor suffered a concussion in Week Three while playing for Cleveland. The year’s No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield took over as the Browns’ signal-caller and never gave up his starting role.

While playing for the Chargers in 2020, Taylor suffered a punctured lung from a painkilling injection before a Week Two game against the Chiefs.

Collins is also slated to be out for 3-4 weeks with his shoulder injury.

With a pair of open roster spots, Houston announced the team has signed tight end Antony Auclair its active roster from the practice squad. The club signed linebacker Hardy Nickerson to the practice squad.