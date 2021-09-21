Tyrann Mathieu: We have to commit to stopping the run

Through two weeks, the Chiefs have played two of the league’s best rushing teams from 2020.

But Kansas City’s run defense has left a lot to be desired.

After Baltimore ran for 251 yards on Sunday, the Chiefs have surrendered a league-high 404 rushing yards and 6.0 yards per carry through Week Two. Over time, those numbers will surely come down. But even considering the Chiefs’ opponents, safety Tyrann Mathieu feels like Kansas City needs to make improving the run defense a priority.

“We have to commit to stopping the run. It has to be No. 1 with us,” Mathieu said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “The [Ravens are] good. Those guys can run the ball. It was a team effort for them and it’s got to be a team effort for us to stop the run. They play fast, but we just have to find a way to get back to committing ourselves to stopping the run.

“Every play isn’t going to be a pass. Against these kinds of teams — the Ravens, the Titans, the Browns — you have to be ready to stop the run. You have to be committed. And that’s not just the defensive line. That’s the other guys as well. … [Defense isn’t all] sacks and interceptions.”

Kansas City might be better off if it were, as Mathieu provided two picks against Baltimore — one of which he returned for a touchdown.

The Chiefs play the Chargers at home in Week Three. Though Austin Ekeler is a dual-threat out of the backfield, Los Angeles isn’t as much of a running threat as Cleveland or Baltimore. But Kansas City better be prepared, or Ekeler, Larry Rountree, and Justin Jackson could put up big numbers.

6 responses to “Tyrann Mathieu: We have to commit to stopping the run

  2. He doesn’t tackle so what he’s saying is, “Guys, we need you to stop the run. I will supervise.”

  3. This Chiefs defense has gotten progressively worse every year since Mahomes became the starter…Their defensive linemen seriously need to him the gym…they’re super weak and if they keep giving up 30+ points per game and teams can run on them at will…they may struggle to make the playoffs…something I thought I wouldn’t see from a team that has the best QB in the league…and to make it worse they might ruin my cash cow when it comes to betting…because for the past 2 years, I’ve been able to (teaser) bet on them every week and win more than 75 % of the time…which is unheard of for winning bets…before them it was the Patriots with Tom Brady…

  4. Pretty pitiful the whole world knew what Baltimore had to do, and yet KC played like they were a pass first team. So far this KC defense looks more like what they had a few years ago when Bob Sutton was the defensive coordinator. It’s sad KC can’t find the defensive mindset they had 25 years ago. Their biggest problem is Anthony Hitchens, teams are running right at him, but he is good at tackling 7 yards down the field…

  5. Every team they face, whether they are run heavy or not, is going to test KC’s ability to stop the run first. It’s not only bc KC’s run D is lacking, but you have to keep Mahomes on the bench as long as possible. The irony is KC’s offense is so good , they can score so quickly, the D doesn’t get time to rest/regroup at times. Not that I would gear back the offense at times, but it’s a double edge sword.

    It’s only one loss and week 2, but I get the sense that teams are filling up their huggies a little less when facing KC. Still a great team and will be a challenge every week for anyone, but they don’t feel as dominate bc of the defense.

