Yetur Gross-Matos out, Morgan Fox limited at Panthers practice

Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is on track to miss Thursday night’s game against the Texans.

Gross-Matos was listed as a non-participant on Monday’s estimated injury report because of an ankle injury and he remained out for the team’s work on Tuesday. Gross-Matos has three tackles and a tackle for loss through the first two games of the season.

Defensive end Morgan Fox also has an ankle injury and he was listed as limited for the second straight day. Tackle Cameron Erving (knee) went from limited on Monday’s estimation to full participation on Tuesday.

Left guard Pat Elflein (hamstring) was out of practice and head coach Matt Rhule has already signaled that he will miss the game. Dennis Daley is likely to start in Elflein’s place.