Ben Roethlisberger, Diontae Johnson did not practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger did not practice Wednesday. That’s not unusual. The Steelers quarterback usually takes off Wednesdays on a Sunday game week.

But this time, Roethlsiberger was listed with an injury.

Coach Mike Tomlin revealed Tuesday that Roethlisberger injured his left pectoral muscle in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders.

Roethlisberger vowed Wednesday to do “everything” he can to play Sunday against the Bengals.

“Today is only Wednesday,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN, “so we have a lot of time to get ready to go.”

Receiver Diontae Johnson (knee), tight end Eric Ebron (coaches decision), linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) also missed practice. Cornerback Joe Haden (groin), pass rusher T.J. Watt (groin) and cornerback Justin Layne (Achilles) were limited.