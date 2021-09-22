Ben Roethlisberger: I’m going to do everything I can to play against Cincinnati

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 22, 2021, 11:17 AM EDT
NFL: SEP 19 Raiders at Steelers
Though quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered an injury to his left pectoral muscle, he told reporters on Wednesday that he is “going to do everything I can” to play in the Week Three matchup against Cincinnati.

Via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger said the injury occurred in the first quarter of the Week Two loss to Las Vegas. The quarterback noted he’s experiencing pain, “when I reach for something outside the framework of my body or when I push up off the ground.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin noted this week that Roethlisberger took too many hits in the loss to the Raiders. According to the box score, Las Vegas had 10 — led by defensive end Maxx Crosby‘s five. But Tomlin isn’t planning to make changes to the Steelers’ offensive line, saying the group’s development won’t happen instantly.

Roethlisberger said he didn’t know when he’d last been hit so many times in a game.

“We knew going in they had a good rush with high-motor guys that were going to get after it,” Roethlisberger said. “So you have to prepare for that. But we all need to be better to eliminate hits, to have a better run game, to have more big plays, to be more efficient. It’s on all of us to help those things.”

In Week One, the Bills registered six quarterback hits on Roethlisberger, though the Steelers won that game.

Pittsburgh will need to shore things up for Cincinnati. Though the team’s defense hasn’t been as formidable as Las Vegas, the Bengals have recorded 14 quarterback hits and five sacks through two games.

6 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger: I’m going to do everything I can to play against Cincinnati

  3. If there is further risk of injury the training staff won’t clear him. Otherwise take a handful of Advil shut up and just play.

    We’ve heard him tell us throughout his career how tough he is. At this point we just roll our eyes…Here we go again…

  4. Here is a crazy idea Michael, how about we run the ball more than 14 times a game and ask Ben not to throw 40 plus times. We have a full back, but he plays only on Special teams, which begs the question, why do we have a full back? I can understand if the other team is blowing us out, but we need to run the ball more with the defense keeping games close. Here is an interesting stat. Derrick Henry had 35 carries against the Seahawks. Meanwhile, the Steelers team have 35 combined rushing attempt going into week 3.

  5. As a Ravens fan love watching my Team compete against Big Ben through the years.

    He is one of the toughest modern day players and a hell of a competitor.

    With that said no way he sees the end of the season, unfortunately that is when the Raven

    games are. Here’s hoping to see Ben against the Ravens 2 maybe 3 more times.

  6. Brady has been sacked the second most in NFL history and he missed one season due to ACL injury to knee and surgery. Other then that he has shown up for EVERY GAME for 20 years. Brady toughest of them all. Just another notch in the belt of the GOAT

