Ben Roethlisberger: I’m going to do everything I can to play against Cincinnati

Though quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered an injury to his left pectoral muscle, he told reporters on Wednesday that he is “going to do everything I can” to play in the Week Three matchup against Cincinnati.

Via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger said the injury occurred in the first quarter of the Week Two loss to Las Vegas. The quarterback noted he’s experiencing pain, “when I reach for something outside the framework of my body or when I push up off the ground.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin noted this week that Roethlisberger took too many hits in the loss to the Raiders. According to the box score, Las Vegas had 10 — led by defensive end Maxx Crosby‘s five. But Tomlin isn’t planning to make changes to the Steelers’ offensive line, saying the group’s development won’t happen instantly.

Roethlisberger said he didn’t know when he’d last been hit so many times in a game.

“We knew going in they had a good rush with high-motor guys that were going to get after it,” Roethlisberger said. “So you have to prepare for that. But we all need to be better to eliminate hits, to have a better run game, to have more big plays, to be more efficient. It’s on all of us to help those things.”

In Week One, the Bills registered six quarterback hits on Roethlisberger, though the Steelers won that game.

Pittsburgh will need to shore things up for Cincinnati. Though the team’s defense hasn’t been as formidable as Las Vegas, the Bengals have recorded 14 quarterback hits and five sacks through two games.